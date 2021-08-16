Travis Scott Turns Down Fan Trying to Buy the Shoes Travis Is Wearing – Watch
Travis Scott fans are very loyal and they can also be very obsessive—especially when it comes to his Nike collaborations. Over the weekend, a video surfaced on the internet of a fan begging to buy La Flame's unreleased Travis Scott Fragment Air Jordan 1 High sneakers. The incident happened last Friday (Aug. 13) during a basketball tournament hosted by NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving at West Orange High School in West Orange, N.J.1079ishot.com
