Travis Scott Turns Down Fan Trying to Buy the Shoes Travis Is Wearing – Watch

By Trent Fitzgerald
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis Scott fans are very loyal and they can also be very obsessive—especially when it comes to his Nike collaborations. Over the weekend, a video surfaced on the internet of a fan begging to buy La Flame's unreleased Travis Scott Fragment Air Jordan 1 High sneakers. The incident happened last Friday (Aug. 13) during a basketball tournament hosted by NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving at West Orange High School in West Orange, N.J.

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Lifestyle
Entertainment
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Celebrities
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Two years after the breakup, the socialite and the rapper, parents of little Stormi, would be back together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, two years after the breakup, would be a couple again. Tmz reveals it. The two, linked since 2017, in 2018 had become parents of little Stormy. At the time they were in love and it was rumored there was also the idea of getting married. Instead in October of 2019 they had said goodbye.
Designers & CollectionsSneakerFiles

Travis Scott Previews SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low

Miami sneaker store SoleFly will team up with Jordan Brand once again to release the Air Jordan 1 Low that will launch during the 2021 Holiday season. Thanks to Travis Scott, we have received a first look at the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. Inspiration for this shoe comes from the ‘Bison’ Nike SB Dunk Low with the use of Red suede across the toe box and the Air Carnivore from 1993, which has the same design around the toe cap.
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

First Looks // Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid

While we await the arrival of our freshly-baked L on the Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design this week, La Flame is already busy teasing his next (possible) sneaker project with the Swoosh: the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid. Over the...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott: Where to Buy

Until around 10 years ago, the idea of a musician designing shoes was seen as a novelty, a chance to get a quick collectible that probably wouldn’t appreciate in value at all. Now, though, musicians sit front and center in terms of desirable kicks. With Kanye focused on editing his album and Drake doing something similar, Travis Scott has taken advantage of the quiet period to release one of the most hyped pairs in a very long time. The Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott lands on August 13, but you can already secure a pair at StockX.
Chicago, ILarcamax.com

Kanye West coming to Soldier Field for 'Donda' listening party

CHICAGO — Kanye West is coming to Soldier Field for a Chicago listening party for his yet-to-be-released “Donda” album at 9 p.m. Aug. 26. The Chicago-raised Kanye announced the event Wednesday via his Instagram account. Tickets go on sale for “Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience” at noon Friday via Ticketmaster.
CollegesComplex

Travis Scott Opens CACTI College Ambassador Program

If you’ve ever dreamed of working with Travis Scott’s CACTI Spiked Seltzer brand, your wishes might have just been answered. Scott has just revealed that he will be opening a CACTI College Ambassador program which will allow students to work with the company to add its presence to their campus. CACTI released a statement calling for college students to apply.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

New Study Names Travis Scott As Most Influential Person In The World

The people have spoken. According to a recent study Travis Scott was voted the most influential person according to the culture. As spotted on HipHopDX Cactus Jack may now add a very unique notch on his belt. Complex recently ran a study where their staff asked individuals ranging from the ages of 18 to 34 across the country who they believed holds the most weight when it comes to influencing the culture. While there were several names that were mentioned they put the most respect on La Flame’s name.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Travis Scott Teases A Mysterious Pair Of Air Jordan 1 Lows

Travis Scott, having such a big influence on sneaker culture as a whole, often receives releases far, far in advance. And just today, the artist teased a very mysterious pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows, one that — though not his own — is certainly an upcoming collaboration. Simple at...
Lifestyleinputmag.com

Travis Scott wants to hire you to sell his Cacti spiked seltzer

Travis Scott is hiring. The rapper announced he plans to open a Cacti College Ambassador program, allowing students to work with the company to advertise its seltzer on campus — as if Scott’s name wasn’t enough of a selling point. “Update those resumes because this semester’s hottest back-to-campus job is...
Moviesyounghollywood.com

Travis Scott Teaming With A24 For Film Project!

Recently, Travis Scott (via his Cactus Jack brand) announced a new collaboration with the film production company A24. So, now Cactus Jack is dipping his toes in filmmaking?. The announcement was released in typical Travis style: in an enigmatic IG post. It has been confirmed the script title is Utopia...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kylie Jenner reportedly pregnant with second child with Travis Scott after Caitlyn Jenner hinted at news

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child, according to numerous reports.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s pregnancy was announced on Friday, with People and E! News reporting that multiple sources have confirmed the news.As of now, neither Jenner nor Scott have publicly addressed the pregnancy, although the reports come a day after the 24-year-old’s parent Caityln Jenner revealed that she has another grandchild on the way.The 71-year-old, who is currently on the campaign trail for governor of California, shared the happy news while visiting a toy Store in Quincy, California, according to People.“18 grandchildren....

