Travis Scott Turns Down Fan Trying to Buy the Shoes Travis Is Wearing – Watch

Two years after the breakup, the socialite and the rapper, parents of little Stormi, would be back together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, two years after the breakup, would be a couple again. Tmz reveals it. The two, linked since 2017, in 2018 had become parents of little Stormy. At the time they were in love and it was rumored there was also the idea of getting married. Instead in October of 2019 they had said goodbye.