On Sunday, Evan Mobley made his Summer League debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he was very excited to get on the court for the first time as a pro. Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen, all of whom are important pieces for the Cavs, were all present for Mobley’s debut. Mobley made sure to take note of how important it was for him that they were all there.