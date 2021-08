Abdullah Noori, political advisor and professor of Afghan Spanish residing in Spain, he was an advisor to the Afghan embassy in Madrid. In this interview with OKDIARY, Young people He says he is very sad about the situation in his native country. “It is a very dark day in the history of Afghanistan. Nobody expected the return of the Taliban to power, nobody believed they were going to relive what they had experienced. It was a total surprise for the Afghan people to have the Taliban back in power, “he replies. Young people.