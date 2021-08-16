HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Iraan athletics shut down for two weeks due to district closure

Iraan head football coach Berry Bowman confirmed to the Odessa American Monday that athletic events would be postponed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.

Iraan-Sheffield ISD announced Monday that it was closing for two weeks beginning Tuesday with plans to reopen Aug. 30.

The Braves had its first scrimmage scheduled for Aug. 13 against Ozona canceled and was scheduled to face Compass Academy in a scrimmage Friday and open the regular season Aug. 27 against Munday.

Iraan’s next scheduled game is currently slate for Sept. 3 against Reagan County.