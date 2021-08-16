Gail Mary Walsh

Of Ft. Lauderdale Florida and formerly of Taos, lost her courageous 4 month battle with a glioblastoma on July 9th, 2021. She was born in south Florida on February 8th,1954. The eldest of three daughters, she learned to ride horses at an early age, and continued to ride throughout her adult life. Gail graduated from Florida International University earning a BSN in Nursing. Gail’s nursing career was primarily with the Veterans Administration, where she worked as an ICU nurse and later in the Risk Management and Case Management Departments. Gail retired in 2019 from the Indian Health Services Hospital in Phoenix Arizona. One of Gail’s many passions was traveling. She traveled extensively visiting all 7 continents. Gail was on a work trip when she first visited New Mexico. She immediately fell in love with the beauty and culture of Northern New Mexico. Gail admired the spirit of pioneer women including their strength, courage and sense of adventure. She moved from Florida to Taos in 2007, where she started a new chapter in her life. Gail was hired at Holy Cross Hospital in 2008 as the Compliance Officer, where she quickly earned the respect of the medical and hospital staff. Gail was later promoted to Risk Manager. She had mixed emotions when she left Taos, returning whenever she was able. Gail recalled her time in Taos as the happiest in her life. In addition to traveling, where she was always up for a road trip, her interests included music, reading and art. Gail had a keen eye for art. She was known as a supporter of local artists, acquiring numerous pieces for her personal collection. Gail leaves behind many friends and family members, including her beloved son, Eugene (Geno), his wife Michelle and her two grandchildren Brady and Aubrey. A private memorial service is planned.