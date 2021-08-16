Bob Saget apologizes to fans for seemingly blocking Twitter users at random for years

A lot of times when things appear to be complicated or have no direct answer they end up having one of the easiest answers ever. The reason why Bob Saget narrated How I Met Your Mother as the older Ted Mosby is because he fit the mold that the studio wanted and therefore he became the older version of Ted that people grew used to as time went on. It’d be nice if there was more to it than that, and some people have been able to expand on the idea since the two actors that performed young Ted and old Ted, in voice at least, don’t look too dissimilar until you put them side by side. But the studio did a fairly decent job with this one since the two actors came together to create one person that a lot of fans came to appreciate and get close to over the years. There are some folks that still didn’t get into the show but oh well, that’s kind of how sitcoms work, some people like them, and some people choose other programs to watch.