Bob Saget apologizes to fans for seemingly blocking Twitter users at random for years

By Tyler McCarthy
 5 days ago

Bob Saget issued an apology to his fans and revealed why he’s seemingly been blocking random Twitter users for years. The former “Full House” actor took to Twitter on Sunday where he apologized to anyone who he has blocked on the social media platform, noting that it was all an effort to keep negativity off of his Twitter feed.

