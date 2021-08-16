Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The requested pause, continue, or stop is not valid for this service

The Windows Club
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you see message The requested pause, continue, or stop is not valid for this service for DNSCache, Winmgmt, TrustedInstaller, then this post will interest you. If you are unable to stop the DNS Cache service, then this is because of a change made in the Windows operating system now. DNS Client Service in Windows OS is used to resolve DNS. It first queries locally or connects to a remote DNS server if the query was not made before. Restarting the service was one of the ways to troubleshoot any DNS issue. However, if you are not able to do it anymore and have received The requested pause, continue, or stop is not valid for this service then this post reveals the reason.

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnscache#Winmgmt#Trustedinstaller#Dns Client Service#Administrator#Restart#Run#Clear Client Dns Cache#The Command Prompt#Powershell#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
SoftwareThe Windows Club

List of DISKPART commands and How to use them in Windows 11/10

Windows comes with a built tool— Disk Management —that offers a complete solution to manage hard disks on the computer. You can use it to shrink volume, increase volume or portion size, create new ones, and so on. The user interface is built using a set of commands— DISKPART — that works on PowerShell or Command Prompt. It comes in handy when you need to run complex commands and work with the virtual hard disk. Diskpart utility has a list of commands that one can use that are shared in the post.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Design Speaker Enclosures using these free online tools and software on Windows PC

In this post, we will talk about how to design a Speaker Enclosures on Windows 11/10 PC. A Speaker Enclosures is a box or cabinet in which speaker drivers and other hardware are mounted. It is an essential element in home theater and loudspeaker systems, that handles vibration from speaker drivers. Now, if you want to design and calculate various parameters for your speaker enclosure, how to do that? In this article, we are going to talk about that.
SoftwareComputerworld

How to Close the Gaps in IT Supply Chain Security within Government Agencies

The Department of Homeland Security has identified IT supply chain security as a national imperative. Given the extent to which agencies depend on commercial hardware and software, they cannot afford to ignore the risks posed by industry partners that do not protect against the injection of malicious code and components during the design, development and distribution of their products.
ComputersThe Windows Club

An Active Directory Domain Controller (AD DC) for the domain could not be contacted

While connecting to a domain or changing the computer name, if you are getting An Active Directory Domain Controller (AD DC) for the domain “domain-name.com” could not be contacted error, here are some troubleshooting tips and tricks to fix this issue. It may appear due to a typing mistake or some other internal issues. Either way, you can fix it by following these guides. The entire error message says:
Computersxda-developers

Start11 launches in beta so you can change the Windows 11 Start menu

When Windows 11 launches later this year, it’ll bring a bunch of improvements over Windows 10. There are many new features and, overall, many design elements look a lot better now. One of the biggest changes is in the Start menu, and while some of us prefer the new look, it’s not for everyone. To address that, Stardock recently announced the launch of Start11, the latest version of its Start configuration tool, now focused on Windows 11.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Best free Open Source Audio Editor Software for Windows 11/10

In this article, we are going to list down the best free open source audio editing software available for Windows 11/10. These are basically the free audio editors whose source code is available on the web for free. Users can access, download, study, analyze, or even modify the source code of these open-source audio editors without any restriction. So, if you are looking for one such audio editing tool, you can find some of the better open-source audio editors on this list.
Computerschangelog.com

From open source to commercially viable

Render – The Zero DevOps cloud that empowers you to ship faster than your competitors. Render is built for modern applications and offers everything you need out-of-the-box. Learn more at render.com/changelog or email changelog@render.com for a personal introduction and to ask questions about the Render platform. Snowplow Analytics – The...
InternetEmbedded.com

Open-sourcing a more precise time appliance

Facebook has developed an open source time appliance for timing infrastructure, which can be used by anyone to build their own time card for a fraction of the cost of a regular time appliance. Facebook engineers have built and open-sourced an open compute time appliance, an important component of modern...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Windows 365: Microsoft’s operating system from the cloud is now available

Microsoft’s Windows 365 cloud operating system is now available. The subscription offer is explicitly aimed at companies and is intended in various versions to open up the possibility of using Windows 10 on different devices and, from the end of the year, Windows 11 as a cloud service in the browser.
Cell PhonesThe Windows Club

Fix There’s nothing to show here error in Photos app

If you are getting There’s nothing to show here error while opening a photo in the Photos app on Windows 11/10, you can follow this tutorial to fix the issue. It primarily happens with PNG images, but you can get the same error with JPG images as well. Either way, you can fix this issue with the help of these solutions.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Turn On or Off Diagnostic Data about Narrator usage in Windows 10

On your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, you can turn on sending additional diagnostic and performance data to Microsoft to help make Narrator better when you press Narrator+Alt+F to give feedback about Narrator. In this post, we will show you how to Stop sharing Diagnostic Data about Narrator usage in Windows PC.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to import, export, or clone Virtual Machines in Hyper-V

This article helps you import, export, or clone virtual machines in Hyper-V on Windows 11/10. At times, you might want to move your virtual machine to another computer and start using it immediately. In such moments, you could use this guide to import, export, and close virtual machines in Hyper-V.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Touchpad error This device cannot start (Code 10) on Windows 11/10

In this post, we will talk about the solutions to fix the Touchpad error This device cannot start (Code 10) on Windows 11/10. When this Device Manager error occurs, the touchpad stops working. The affected HID device is displayed with a yellow warning sign in the Device Manager. If you check the device properties, you will get the following message in the Device status:
ComputersThe Windows Club

Why is my Ping Time so high in Windows 11/10?

When it comes to internet speed, most of us think about speed. Not that it doesn’t matter, but when it comes to online gaming, there is one more that matters a lot — Ping Time. It plays a vital role when it comes to gaming, and if you notice there is a lag or the game shows the ping time high compared to other online players, then it’s a disadvantage. This post looks at various reasons why Ping Time is high.
Relationship AdviceThe Windows Club

How to make Invitation Card in Windows 11/10

This guide shows you multiple methods to design an Invitation Card on your Windows 11/10 PC. If you want to create a beautiful invitation card to invite your friends, family, and colleagues to celebrate a particular occasion, here is a post that will help you find a suitable method. In this article, we are going to mention free solutions to make invitations on your Windows 11/10 PC. We have shared step by step process to create an invitation card. You can design invitations for events like birthday parties, baby shower events, wedding parties, sports matches, graduation invitations, bridal showers, movie night parties, and many more. You can use pre-designed templates to create invitation cards or make some invitations from scratch.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Malwarebytes high CPU and Memory usage on Windows 11/10

If Malwarebytes is causing high CPU and Memory usage issues on Windows 11/10, follow these troubleshooting tips and tricks to fix it. There could be various reasons why Malwarebytes is in such an unusual state. However, here are some of the possible causes and corresponding solutions that you can perform on your computer.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Neuron7 employs open source AI tools for field service across devices

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Neuron7.ai emerged from stealth this week to reveal its platform that combines various open source AI technologies to automate field service across many types of devices. The product’s promise earned the company $4.2 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.
Medical & BiotechThe Windows Club

How to make VLC remember window size and position

You can make the VLC player remember its window size so that you don’t have to drag the edges to resize it, every time you open the app. All it requires is a bit of tweaking or some changes in the settings. Let us find how to resize VLC player window permanently in Windows 11/10.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to empty Recycle Bin automatically while signing out on Windows 10

If you have deleted all the cache files from your PC and wondering why it didn’t make any difference to the storage space, you probably forgot to empty the Recycle bin. Every time we delete any file or folder from our PC, it goes to the Recycle bin and you can restore those files whenever you want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy