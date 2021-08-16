If you see message The requested pause, continue, or stop is not valid for this service for DNSCache, Winmgmt, TrustedInstaller, then this post will interest you. If you are unable to stop the DNS Cache service, then this is because of a change made in the Windows operating system now. DNS Client Service in Windows OS is used to resolve DNS. It first queries locally or connects to a remote DNS server if the query was not made before. Restarting the service was one of the ways to troubleshoot any DNS issue. However, if you are not able to do it anymore and have received The requested pause, continue, or stop is not valid for this service then this post reveals the reason.