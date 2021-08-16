Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Judith “Judy” Cardenas

Taos News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Peacefully passed away on August 10th, 2021 at the age of 79. She was born to Harry and Jeanette Monroe on March 3rd, 1942 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school, she joined the Army and traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. Later meeting her husband Robert Cardenas, they had 2 children, Melody and Mary Ann. At the time of her passing, she had three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Judy loved woodworking, painting, sketching, playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with friends and family. She was known for her big smile and fun personality. Judy could always make others laugh with her funny stories and witty sense of humor. She had the exceptional ability to make everyone feel welcomed and loved. A rosary and funeral service will be held at 2 pm on August 20th, 2021 at Daniels Funeral Home on Wyoming. Masks and COVID safe practices must be followed while in attendance.

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Daniels Funeral Home#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Elberta, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Judy Estelle Booth

Judy Estelle Booth, a native of Birmingham and a resident of Elberta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. She was 48. Her family will celebrate Judy’s life with private services a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 25102 State Street, Elberta, 36530. 251-986-3071. www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.
pdjnews.com

Judy Farabough celebrates 90th birthday

The family of Judy Farabough will be hosting a reception on Saturday, Aug 28, to celebrate her 90th birthday. The reception will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 727 Elm Street, Perry from 2 – 4 p.m. and all friends and family are welcome to attend. The family would appreciate and encourage attendees to wear masks. Farabough was born on Aug 29, 1931 in Marshall, OK. She was the…

Comments / 0

Community Policy