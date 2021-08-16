Judith “Judy” Cardenas

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Peacefully passed away on August 10th, 2021 at the age of 79. She was born to Harry and Jeanette Monroe on March 3rd, 1942 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school, she joined the Army and traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. Later meeting her husband Robert Cardenas, they had 2 children, Melody and Mary Ann. At the time of her passing, she had three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Judy loved woodworking, painting, sketching, playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with friends and family. She was known for her big smile and fun personality. Judy could always make others laugh with her funny stories and witty sense of humor. She had the exceptional ability to make everyone feel welcomed and loved. A rosary and funeral service will be held at 2 pm on August 20th, 2021 at Daniels Funeral Home on Wyoming. Masks and COVID safe practices must be followed while in attendance.