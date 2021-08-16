Adelina Aurora Padilla

Age 89, a resident of Leadville, Colorado and formerly of Ranchos de Taos, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Padilla; daughter Virginia Padilla; great-granddaughter Jasmine Casados; parents Fidel and Teresita (Gutierrez) Garcia; Brother Alfredo Garcia; Sisters Lucilla Fresquez and Virginia Perez. She is survived by her children Frank (Laura) Padilla, Danny Padilla, Barbara (Alfred) Vigil, Charlie (Tandra) Padilla, Anita (Julian) Martinez, Pauline Casados, and Millie Padilla all of Leadville, CO. Brother Fidel (Eva) Garcia, Sisters Maria Cortez, Alice (Max) Baca, and Eloida (Julian) Romero all of Taos, NM; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren plus many other loving relatives and friends. Adelina, known as Addie to her friends, was a special and talented lady. She loved to knit and crochet and took great joy in gifting her works to her friends and family. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be recited on Friday August 20th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leadville.