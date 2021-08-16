Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him in first interview since defamation case loss

The continuing legal proceedings between divorced couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have reached another milestone. Thanks to Heard’s claim that she would donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, Depp and his team have seized an opportunity to claim a victory in their ongoing efforts to prove whether or not those donations actually took place. And via a decision in the New York courts, it looks like an effort to look into the validity of those donations might be underway, as a judge has reportedly sided with Johnny Depp in his petition.