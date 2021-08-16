Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him in first interview since defamation case loss
Johnny Depp believes Hollywood is boycotting him after he lost his defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper. After his volatile relationship with Amber Heard came to an end, Depp sued the news outlet for referring to him as a “wife-beater” in a lengthy case that aired a lot of the couple’s dirty laundry and ultimately resulted in a loss for Depp. The situation led to the 58-year-old departing from his role in the Warner Bros. “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and it prompted MGM to shelve the release of his latest film “Minamata.”foxwilmington.com
