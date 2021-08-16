Sally Ann Howell
Age 77, of Ranchitos passed away on July 17, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Everett “Bud” and Juanita Howell and nephew, Patrick D. Montoya. Sally is survived by her only brother, Eddie B. Howell, nieces, Cheryl L. Montoya and family, and Mary Espinoza and family, great-nieces and nephews, Rebekah, Jadah, Selah, Samantha (Nathen and Moses), Aleea, Kiara, Jeremy (Buddy), and many other relatives and friends. Sally attended Taos High School. She was Co-Owner of the Taos County Abstract Co. A member of the Sheriffs Posse and coached softball. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.www.taosnews.com
