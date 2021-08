The Houston ISD board of trustees approved several coronavirus-related agenda items during an Aug. 19 meeting, including a one-time stipend of $500 to any district employee who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Texas Education Agency must approve the stipend before this program can be implemented, according to an Aug. 19 press release from the district. If the program is approved, employees must submit proof of vaccination to HISD's Health and Medical Services by Nov. 19.