SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County saw 34 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday and seven more patients in intensive care since Tuesday, officials said. Hospitalizations due to the virus increased from 461 Tuesday to 495, and the intensive care unit number increased from 89 to 96, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported. Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, called the rising level of patients “concerning.” Noymer noted there were 375 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county a week ago. “That’s significant,” Noymer told City News Service. “Yesterday, we were holding steady, but things...