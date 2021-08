GEORGE, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Watershed Musical Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre continues to grow. The Grant County Health District said in a Facebook post on Monday, Aug. 16 that it is aware of 210 coronavirus cases in a multi-county outbreak linked to the music festival that took place on July 30 through Aug. 1. Cases have been identified among Washington residents in King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens counties. There was also a case tied to an Oregon resident. No cases in Spokane County have been linked to the festival so far.