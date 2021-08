The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a devastating toll across our entire country. We’ve now lost more than 4,400 of our fellow New Mexicans to the virus. And as the threat rises from new COVID-19 strains, especially the highly transmissible delta variant, New Mexico State University and the University of New Mexico are following the science and acting in the best interest of all New Mexicans by requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff participating in on-campus classes or activities.