The New England Patriots are back in action this week as they open up their 2021 preseason schedule. The Patriots are playing in just three preseason games this year, with just their opener against the Washington Football Team at home at Gillette Stadium. Once again, the Patriots’ tune-up games will be broadcast on WBZ-TV in Boston locally for fans looking to see the Patriots take the field. However, after no preseason in 2020 and no fans at Gillette in 2020, fans will be back in Foxborough for the preseason opener as well as on the road. Here’s a full rundown of when each game is and how to watch it in New England and nationally.