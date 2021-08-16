Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The FBI of infectious diseases

By IVANHOE NEWSWIRE
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States. It is 55% more transmissible than the alpha variant, and patients infected with the delta variant are 1.8 times more likely to be hospitalized. But a team of researchers...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Infectious Diseases#Fbi#Ivanhoe Newswire#Covid#Ucf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

Most unvaccinated Americans believe coronavirus vaccine a greater health risk than the disease, poll finds

More unvaccinated adults in the United States view the coronavirus vaccine as a greater risk to their health than the disease caused by the virus itself, a poll found. The Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey Wednesday that found there was a big split between unvaccinated and vaccinated adults in what they perceived as the bigger threat during the pandemic.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Upworthy

Former vaccine skeptics reveal what convinced them to get the Coronavirus vaccine

The Coronavirus vaccine has been a political issue from the very start. Aided by misinformation propagated by anti-vaxxers, conservative and right-wing media, many have sworn to never get the vaccine. The arguments range from the vaccine was made too fast, to the pandemic itself being a hoax, but none of the arguments have been rooted in science, which overwhelmingly shows that vaccines are effective. As Coronavirus cases surge, numbers are beginning to highlight the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The difference is so stark that 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated, reported NPR. This once again reinforces what science has been telling us all along — that vaccines work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy