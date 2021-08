THE DALLES — Do you love The Dalles and the Columbia Gorge region? If you have photos of The Dalles, or want to take a few, this is your chance to help the city and possibly earn a prize. The City of The Dalles is re-envisioning their municipal website and we are looking for high resolution photos of The Dalles to include on the new website and incorporate into their website design. All photos will receive proper credit to the photographer.