Del Monte and Vinamilk form joint venture

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (" Oncotelic " or the "Company") (OTCQB:OTLC) , a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19 and Golden Mountain Partners, ( " GMP ") announced that they are forming a joint venture ( "JV") to advance clinical development of Oncotelic's pharmaceutical pipeline and build out of manufacturing facilities for the commercial launch of Oncotelic's drug candidates. The JV is expected to be taken to an initial public offering ( " IPO "). Recent IPOs for TGF- β assets include Genor Biopharma, Pliant Therapeutics and ScholarRock. The Company and GMP signed a term-sheet, which amongst other requirements, includes moving into a standstill agreement and an immediate infusion of $1.5 Million by GMP into Oncotelic.