Del Monte and Vinamilk form joint venture

By The Edge Singapore
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Aug 16): Del Monte Philippines (DMPI), subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific, announced on Monday that it has forged a strategic alliance with Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk). DMPI and Vinamilk entered into a joint venture to expand into the dairy sector in the Philippines, with...(click on link for full...

www.theedgemarkets.com

WorldCoinDesk

Chinese Miner The9 Signs Joint Venture for Crypto Mining Plant in Kazakhstan

Nasdaq-listed The9 has signed a joint-venture agreement to develop cryptocurrency mining sites with a total capacity of 200 megawatts in Kazakhstan. The Shanghai-based mining company said Friday its NBTC subsidiary signed an agreement with Kazakhstan’s LGHSTR. NBTC will take priority in deploying cryptocurrency mining machines at the developed sites. As...
Small Businesswashingtonexec.com

Salient CRGT, Allied Mission Group Form Joint Venture

Technology solutions provider Salient CRGT has formed a Small Business Mentor Protégé Joint Venture with Allied Mission Group, a minority-owned small business, to market their solutions within the federal civilian and defense sector. “AMG is committed to providing effective and efficient solutions to help our clients achieve mission success,” said...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Philippines set to close digital bank applications for 3 years

(Aug 19): The Philippine central bank will stop accepting applications for digital banking licences from Sept 1, Governor Benjamin Diokno said. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will close the application window for three years to allow the regulator “to better monitor” the performance of the industry, Diokno said in a briefing Thursday.
Los Angeles, CASfvbj.com

Tutor Perini Joint Venture Awarded $98.3 Million Contract

The Black Construction-Tutor Perini joint venture has landed a $98.3 million fixed-price contract for the construction of a bachelor officer quarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Guam. The Sylmar construction company and its subsidiary Black Construction received the contract from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division....
Worldirei.com

EXCLUSIVE: CA Ventures and Harrison Street launch PBSA joint venture in Ireland

CA Ventures and Harrison Street have announced the launch of a new joint venture in Ireland to develop a new 623-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) community to Cork, Ireland. The property, which will be managed by CA Venture’s in-house PBSA management company, Novel Student, will serve University College Cork, the...
BusinessPosted by
Rental

Deere, Hitachi Dissolve 30-Year Excavator Joint Venture

Hitachi Construction Machinery and Deere are dissolving their joint venture. The two companies plan to continue a working relationship through licensing and supply agreements. Deere will continue to manufacture excavators in the same facilities as it does today. Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) will become the regional headquarters...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K VENTURE VANADIUM INC. For: Aug 16

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 16, 2021. DIAMOND HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ONCOTELIC AND GOLDEN MOUNTAIN PARTNERS FORMING A JOINT VENTURE FOR IPO

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (" Oncotelic " or the "Company") (OTCQB:OTLC) , a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19 and Golden Mountain Partners, ( " GMP ") announced that they are forming a joint venture ( "JV") to advance clinical development of Oncotelic's pharmaceutical pipeline and build out of manufacturing facilities for the commercial launch of Oncotelic's drug candidates. The JV is expected to be taken to an initial public offering ( " IPO "). Recent IPOs for TGF- β assets include Genor Biopharma, Pliant Therapeutics and ScholarRock. The Company and GMP signed a term-sheet, which amongst other requirements, includes moving into a standstill agreement and an immediate infusion of $1.5 Million by GMP into Oncotelic.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Air Austral, Corsair Explore Commercial Joint Venture

French rivals Air Austral and Corsair are exploring the idea of a commercial joint venture (JV) on their Indian Ocean flights, triggered by the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis. “Against the backdrop of the ongoing health crisis, which is affecting the long-term profitability of the aviation... Subscription Required. Air...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

GOGL "“ Exit from CCL Pool Joint Venture

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") today announced that it has terminated its relationship with Capesize Chartering Ltd. ("CCL"), a joint venture to coordinate the Capesize spot chartering services of Golden Ocean, Starbulk, CTM and Bocimar.
Businesschatsports.com

Simplicity Esports secures joint venture with ESTV

North American organisation Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company has entered into a joint venture with global streaming channel ESTV. The joint venture will see both companies cooperate to host a number of Ultimate Gaming League and Fortnite Box Fighting Championship events. These live, in-person events will be held at Simplicity...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Advocacyaidshealth.org

Mass Die-in at Pfizer HQ: Advocates Blast Shameless Vaccine Profiteering

Over 100 advocates from AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its partner organizations showed up in force at the Pfizer Inc. world headquarters in New York City on Tuesday to demand an end to pharma giant’s pandemic profiteering as part of a global “Vaccinate Our World” (VOW) campaign. Spurred on by...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

The9 Shares Pop On Cryptocurrency Mining Joint Venture

Internet company The9 Ltd (NASDAQ:NCTY) subsidiary NBTC Limited and Kazakhstan's LGHSTR Ltd inked a non-binding investment memorandum to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan. NBTC will own a 51% stake in the joint venture, with LGHSTR accounting for the remaining 49%. NBTC will control the joint venture board. The joint...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Guan Eng trial: Chinese company had advantage over other bidders as its input was included in undersea tunnel RFP, says Penang state official

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) supposedly had an advantage over other bidders in tendering for the Penang undersea tunnel project as it participated in several state government meetings, over a year before the project was eventually awarded to it, the Sessions Court heard today. The prosecution's...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Grupo Bimbo to acquire Aryzta’s Brazil businesses

SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has reached an agreement to acquire the Brazil businesses of Aryzta AG. Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of Aryzta’s fiscal 2022 year, were not disclosed. “The successful sale of the...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Tiong Nam signs lease for warehouse in Johor's Senai Airport City

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd has secured a long-term lease for its upcoming warehouse in Senai Airport City in Johor, where it will be setting up a new distribution hub for an unnamed multinational company (MNC) client. According to the group, the new 1.1 million sq....

