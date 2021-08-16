Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Alligator handler recovering after attack, daring rescue

By SOPHIA EPPOLITO
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sANc_0bTUPWhG00

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation, thrashing her around before a fast-acting visitor leapt inside and helped free her from its jaws.

Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at Scales & Tails Utah, in suburban Salt Lake City, talking to some adults and children about the alligator Saturday when it bit her hand and dragged her into the water.

Shane Richins, the company's owner, said in an interview Monday that the handler was opening the enclosure to feed the alligator as usual, but this time the reptile “got a little extra spunky.”

He said the center normally has a strict policy for a second handler to be nearby when employees are working with the alligators. But that hasn't been enforced in recent years if the worker isn't planning to enter the enclosure, he said.

"We still enforce it strictly whenever somebody gets in with the gator but, of course, going forward, we will be back to strictly enforcing it with any interactions with the gator for that very reason,” Richins said.

After pulling the handler into its pen, the alligator began whipping around and kept its jaws clamped on her as she struggled to break free.

One of the guests, later identified as Donnie Wiseman, yelled “We've got trouble in here!” before jumping into the water and climbing on top of the reptile.

Another bystander ushered the children away as they cried, the video showed.

Wiseman got the alligator pinned, and the handler calmly gave him and another man, Todd Christopher, instructions to help her escape from the pool. Wiseman stayed on top of the reptile until after the woman was free.

Christopher's wife, who has a background in nursing, then began performing first aid before emergency crews arrived.

Richins said the handler underwent surgery and is taking antibiotics. The West Valley City business said Sunday she is “doing well and is in recovery.” According to its website, Scales & Tails Utah is a family-run operation that provides educational presentations on reptiles, birds, spiders and scorpions.

It hailed the visitors who rushed to the handler's aid.

“These gentlemen could have stayed in the safety zone as most of us would, but instead jumped into the situation, of their own volition, and helped secure the alligator,” the company said in a statement. “Their help, combined with the training of our staff member, probably saved her life and her limbs.”

___

Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
62K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Reptile#Ap#Scales Tails Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Man killed by 100-pound hive of bees

A man has died, and five people have been left injured, after a swarm of bees attacked them after their hive was disturbed at an Arizona home, according to authorities. The angry swarm of bees stung them after their 100-lbs hive was interfered with in a backyard in the town of Marana. According to authorities, three individuals were attacked “hundreds of times”. They also detailed that the other three people attacked were a part of the rescue team, who were said to be stung “multiple times”. Only one needed medical attention.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Alligator theme park handler shows off injuries after witnesses pulled her from enclosure after attack

An alligator handler at a Utah theme park who was pulled from the reptile’s enclosure after it attacked, has shown-off her injuries following the incident. Lindsay Bull, who works at the West Valley City reptile and bird centre in Utah, suffered a damaged tendon and multiple fractures during the alligator attack on Saturday, in which she was pulled into the animal’s enclosure.
Animalswfft.com

Teenager attacked by 12-foot-long crocodile while on vacation

These are the must-watch videos of the week. Drivers on an Atlanta highway worked together to break into a slow-moving truck after realizing the man behind the wheel was unconscious. The man's wife told people on the scene that he was hospitalized but is doing better. Huskily ever after. A...
Utah StateABC 4

WATCH: Utah zoo visitors jump in to rescue handler caught in gator’s jaws

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Visitors to a Utah petting zoo are being credited for their heroic actions to help an alligator handler after she was bitten. In a video captured by Theresa Wiseman, which you can watch in the video player above, you can see a handler approach the gator at Scales and Tales, located in West Valley City. The gator moves quickly, latching onto the woman’s hand.
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

Gut-Wrenching Photo Shows Mother Bear Standing Over Cub Killed By Car In Yosemite

Yosemite National Park shared a heartbreaking story from a ranger that illustrates the deadly consequences of driving recklessly or too fast in the park. “We get this call a lot,” begins the now-viral post, shared on the park’s social media accounts on Friday. “Too much, to be honest. ‘Bear hit by vehicle, dead on the side of the road.’ Sadly, it’s become routine.”
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Idiot Yellowstone Tourist That Almost Got Mauled By A Grizzly Bear Now Facing Two Charges

Do you remember back to a couple months ago when a women went viral for walking up to a Yellowstone grizzly bear, trying to get a photo?. Do you remember how the bear charged her idiot ass, and the pumped the brakes at the last second? Do you remember how she just turned around and walked away, with no clue how lucky she was not to get mutilated? And finally, do you remember how US Park Rangers were looking for her?
Utah StateABC 15 News

Utah family loses five, including 3 children, in pileup crash caused by sandstorm

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Five members of one extended family, including three children, were among eight people killed in a pileup accident on I-15 in Utah on Sunday. Kortni Sawyer of St. George, Utah, along with her two children, son Riggins and daughter Franki, died in the crash, according to a GoFundMe page created by family and friends. In addition, Kortni's brother-in-law, Race Sawyer from Lehi, and his 12-year-old son, Rider, were also killed.
Posted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy