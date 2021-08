Heavy rainfall in recent days, aided by tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, have added up across the Twin Tiers. Some areas across Steuben County have come in with more than 7" of rain in the last three days, which helped lead to historic flooding along Tuscarora Creek. Rainfall amounts moving forward will generally be under a half an inch through the upcoming weekend, although localized 1"+ amounts can't be ruled out associated with a few of the scattered thunderstorms.