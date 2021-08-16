Eagles add second Seattle concert to 2021 ‘Hotel California’ tour

— Bob Dylan’s biographer says a sexual abuse claim against the singer is “not possible.” A lawsuit was filed in New York Friday by a woman who claims Dylan sexually abused her in a Manhattan hotel during six weeks in 1965, when she was 12-years-old. A spokesperson for the legendary singer-songwriter told the BBC that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” Now, a biographer who has written nine books about Dylan says the claim is not possible because he was touring England during the time of the alleged abuse, and spent two of those weeks in Los Angeles.