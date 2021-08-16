Eagles add second Seattle concert to 2021 ‘Hotel California’ tour
After recently announcing a November 5 concert at Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena, the Eagles have now added a second and final show at the venue on the following day. As with the November 5 event, fans age 12 and older attending the November 6 concert will need to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination in order to gain entry. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to attend if they provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.943jackfm.com
