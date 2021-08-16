Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

COVID-19: Hospitalizations, Infections Rise In CT; New Breakdown By County, Community

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMEWw_0bTULMyO00
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home, Photo Credit: ct.gov

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals continues to rise as the number of new infections continues to surge due to variants of the virus.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut held steady at 3.55 percent over the weekend beginning on Friday, Aug. 13, with 26 new patients being treated statewide as the total rose to 285 as of Monday, Aug. 16.

A week ago, approximately 160 COVID-19 patients were being treated for the virus.

Over the weekend, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 44,577 new COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in a total of 1,581 laboratory-confirmed infections. There have now been a total of 363,417 cases reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up hundreds over the past several weeks.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 8,300 COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there have now been 2,389,092 first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Connecticut, with 2,195 completing the vaccination process, among the highest rates per capita in the country.

First dose coverage, by age, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health:

  • 65+: 97 percent;
  • 55-64: 87 percent;
  • 45-54: 77 percent;
  • 35-44: 75 percent;
  • 25-34: 66 percent;
  • 18-24: 63 percent;
  • 16-17: 72 percent;
  • 12-15: 58 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on, Aug. 16:

  • Fairfield: 103,462 (10,968 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 95,700 (11,196);
  • Hartford: 88,038 (9,873);
  • New London: 23,561 (8,884);
  • Litchfield: 15,149 (8,401);
  • Middlesex: 13,406 (8,253);
  • Windham: 11,278 (9,657);
  • Tolland: 10,026 (6,652).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
124K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
Tolland, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EducationPosted by
Daily Voice

Report: Murphy To Announce NJ Teachers Must Be Vaccinated

A recent news report says that Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce that New Jersey teachers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Two anonymous sources confirmed the pending announcement exclusively to NJ Advance Media. Washington and California are the only other two states to require teachers be COVID-19 vaccinated. A...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Western Mass Woman Wins $320K In State Lottery

A woman won a whopping $320,000 playing Keno in the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winner, Hampden County resident Sharon Miner matched all numbers in the 9-spot game on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to lottery officials. Miner, of Holyoke, played a $2 ticket and added the Keno Bonus for an additional...
Brewster, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Hawk Caught In Chicken Coop Rescued In Hudson Valley

Karma came back to bite a hungry hawk who found itself in a precarious position after getting caught in a chicken coop in the Hudson Valley. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers recently came to the aid of a hawk in distress after it got caught in a chicken coop at a home in the village of Brewster in Putnam County.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Uber Rider From Westchester Becomes Violent With Driver, Police Say

An area man was arrested after forcing an Uber driver to take him to New York when he allegedly became physically violent in Fairfield County. Westchester resident, Christopher Doherty, age 57, of Larchmont, turned himself in to police on Thursday, Aug. 12, for the incident which took place on Friday, July 30 in Darien, authorities said.
Morris County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Community Rallying For Beloved Morris School Teacher After Teen Son Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

The Morris County community is coming together to support a local school teacher whose teen son was recently diagnosed with a rare nervous system cancer. Jake Mocko, the son of Morris School District Preschool Intervention and Referral Team member Jenne Mocko, started experiencing lower back pain a few months ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his treatment expenses.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Eversource Prepares For Tropical Storm Henri

Eversource Energy has announced its preparation plans as Tropical Storm Henri moves up the East Coast. The energy company said it is monitoring a number of storm models and preparing line and tree crews across Connecticut. Eversource said it is also securing additional contract crews to prepare for the possibility...

Comments / 5

Community Policy