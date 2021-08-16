Electrification Could Bring More Power To Subaru BRZ And Toyota GR 86 Twins

If you want to get yourself a straight-six engine done by BMW engineers in Munich, you’ll be surprised to learn that you can also have it with a Toyota badge on your car. The current Supra uses a B58 engine under the hood and that makes it a very interesting combo for a lot of people. You can get the awesome looks of the Supra with the engine of a BMW. What’s not to like? But that’s not the only choice available either.