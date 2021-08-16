Cancel
Electrification Could Bring More Power To Subaru BRZ And Toyota GR 86 Twins

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second generation of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 siblings are two lightweight naturally aspirated and rear-wheel-drive sportscars designed with the purists in mind. While we understand the reasons behind Subaru’s and Toyota’s decision not to add a turbocharger to the boxer engine (packaging, weight, low center of gravity, etc), we’d love to see a more powerful version. According to the latest reports from Japan, this could happen with the help of electrification.

