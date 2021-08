The conceptual 'Area Flip' portable office desk has been designed by SangWoon Kim as a futuristic solution for modern professionals that would provide them with a dedicated spot to get work done in a new way. The desk is characterized by its mobile design that can be seamlessly shifted around a space thanks to its slim, lightweight build and features a flexible construction that will change according to needs. The unit is paced with computing components to make the desk itself the actual system for getting work done, giving presentations and more.