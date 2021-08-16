Texas training camp developments at quarterback
At practice Monday morning, Lake Travis redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card took most of, but not all, the first team reps instead of junior Casey Thompson, who thrilled fans in the Alamo Bowl as Sam Ehlinger’s replacement in the third quarter. The move of Card to QB1 for most of practice is a departure from every other practice during fall camp, including the scrimmage on Saturday when reps were more evenly split between the two.www.on3.com
