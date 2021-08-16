REMINDER: DESC’s online Design Meeting for proposed Burien location is this Tuesday

REMINDER: The Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) will be holding an online Design Meeting for its proposed Burien location this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

This will be an open, online event via Zoom:

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/2W5XsqN Meeting ID: 917 3915 8285 Passcode: 943269 Dial in: 1-253-215-8782

DESC will share information on building design, features, amenities, and mural (public arts) at this meeting for its proposed 95-studio-unit apartment building with onsite support services at 801 SW 150th Street (map below).

“For more than 42 years, DESC has been the primary resource for the most vulnerable people living without housing in the region. We work to implement innovative and cost-effective strategies that end homelessness. These include permanent supportive housing, behavioral health care, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and outreach, and employment services. DESC’s Supportive Housing Program operates over 1400 units of housing in Seattle, winning multiple national awards along the way. Each year, DESC serves thousands of individuals and helps hundreds of people move off the streets into permanent supportive housing. DESC has operated supportive housing since 1994 and has produced 14 projects.”

For more info on the DESC Burien project, visit https://www.desc.org/what-we-do/housing/burien or contact Julie Nordgren, Housing Developer: [email protected]; (253) 245-7744.

For more information about DESC, please visit www.desc.org.