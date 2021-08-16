Bears add veteran tackle Jason Peters to their offensive line group

LAKE FOREST – One of the biggest questions for the Bears during the 2021 offseason is one that’s going to take some time to answer. The team already has to replace a pair of starting offensive tackles, and one of the players they thought could help them do that hasn’t seen the field in training camp. A back issue has severely limited Teven Jenkins’ work as his chances of being ready for the team’s September 12th opener against the Rams get a little less by the week.