A Week with Windows 11: Through the Looking-Glass

I set myself a challenge of using nothing but Windows 11 to see if there’s anything that would warrant me installing the operating system permanently on a machine. I’ve been exclusively using Linux as my main desktop operating system for the past decade. My previous experiences of Windows always resulted in me reverting back to Linux quicker than the time taken to boil an egg. But it’s important not to ignore new developments, if only to keep abreast of the competition. And variety is the spice of life.