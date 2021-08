Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams is reportedly operating as the team's No. 1 option at the position, according to Chris Burke of The Athletic. There was a ton of turnover in the Motor City this offseason, and as a result, the team has an entirely new receiving corps. Per Burke, the operating order has been Williams, followed by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond. Breshad Perriman has been working with the second team. It's currently unclear how targets will be distributed in this offense - which figures to feature a lot of runs - but the basic depth chart has seemingly been revealed.