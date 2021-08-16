DHEC's reported COVID-19 cases for SC schools aren't adding up; Here's why
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents, along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, are concerned they do not have a clear picture of cases in their child's school. The DHEC website shows there are fewer than five students, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in seven Florence 1 schools as of last Wednesday. ABC15 obtained an email that showed COVID-19 cases reported in 115 students and 14 staff as of Friday.wpde.com
