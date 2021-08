I hope our readers will forgive me for a recap that fails to recap the game. I started out in the first inning keeping careful track of who hit what, when, and how. But midway through the first inning I lost track of the Twins runs. Well, I figured, I’d figure it out after the Rays had put a few on the board. But that never happened. And then I wondered how much Rays fans were eager for a blow by blow account of twelve unanswered Twins runs. Not many, I figured.