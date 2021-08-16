JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.