Ever taken a bite of a flimsy room-temperature trashmeat burger from a middle-school cafeteria and thought, “This burger would be improved if it were shaped like my television’s remote control?” If so, it is very likely you are the maniac responsible for the nightmare concessions sold at the new stadium of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and you are the enemy of mankind. What’s wrong with you? What in God’s name is wrong with you.