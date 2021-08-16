Democracy Awards recognize eight members of Congress for public service

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) today announced that Rep. Don Bacon is a winner of a Democracy Award, CMF’s honor recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices. Rep. Bacon was selected for outstanding achievement for the category of Constituent Service. The Constituent Service category honors offices for their outstanding practices or achievements acting as ombudsmen with the federal government or responding to constituent requests and inquiries. “As a Democracy Award winner, Rep. Bacon’s office is clearly one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “This designation demonstrates that Rep. Bacon has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in Nebraska. Rep. Bacon and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work,” he said.