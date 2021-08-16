Cancel
Food Safety

Frozen Shrimp Sold At Target, Whole Foods And Meijer Is Recalled

KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago
It's time to check your freezer: A nationwide recall of frozen shrimp has been expanded due to salmonella risks. The FDA over the weekend widened an ongoing recall of frozen shrimp products from Avanti Frozen Foods. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in various packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce, at stores nationwide between November 2020 and May 2021, according to officials.

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

