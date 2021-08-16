Frozen Shrimp Sold At Target, Whole Foods And Meijer Is Recalled
It's time to check your freezer: A nationwide recall of frozen shrimp has been expanded due to salmonella risks. The FDA over the weekend widened an ongoing recall of frozen shrimp products from Avanti Frozen Foods. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in various packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce, at stores nationwide between November 2020 and May 2021, according to officials.www.kpcw.org
