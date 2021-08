Fayette County officials auctioned off the old iron truss bridge on Haw Creek Road on last Monday morning, Aug. 9. The auction took place on the lawn of the courthouse at 10 a.m. County Judge Joe Weber served as the auctioneer. The bridge sold for $5,000 to to Rudy Engstrom of Round Top, owner of RWE Construction Company. He was the only bidder, although six others attended the auction. A new…