Chicago White Sox: La Russa calls Abreu an all-time great

Daniel is starting to throw the ball well It’s hard to imagine anything that could have made Daniel Lynch’s first stint in Kansas City worst than it was. In just eight innings of work, he gave up 14 runs, including a brutal eight runs in 0.2 innings in his 2nd career start. He was called back up to mend a depleted starting rotation and he has responded to the opportunity in a big way, continuing tonight with a strong start that helped the Royals take the series against the White Sox in a 3-2 win. Lynch absolutely shoved in his first start back, going eight scoreless innings before grinding through his last start, giving Kansas City six strong innings after giving up three early runs. The Royals gave him a quick lead with an Emmanuel Rivera two-out, two-RBI double on a bizarre line drive that put White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel in the spin cycle. Jose Abreu responded with a solo homer in the bottom half of the first to cut the lead to 2-1. Both team’s bats went cold after that, with the.