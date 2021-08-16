Cancel
Madonna and Warner Music Group Announce Milestone, Career-Spanning Partnership

By Jason Price
Cover picture for the articlePop legend Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. With global sales of over 300 million records, Madonna is the best-selling female artist of all time, with countless accolades that include seven Grammy Awards, 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and numerous international trophies, including BRIT, Bravo Otto, Danish Music, Edison, GAFFA, International Dance Music, Ivor Novello, Juno, MTV, and World Music Awards, among many others across the globe. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Madonna Returns To Warner

(CelebrityAccess) — More than a decade after walking away from the label group, recording artist Madonna announced that she’s signed a new ‘global partnership’ with Warner Music that includes her entire catalog of recorded music. The deal will return Madonna’s earlier albums such as Madonna, True Blue, Like A Virgin,...
Musicmymixfm.com

Madonna, Warner Music partner to re-issue popstar’s entire catalog

(Reuters) – Madonna, the best-selling female pop music superstar of all time, will relaunch her entire catalog over the coming years under a deal with Warner Music Group, the music studio that launched her debut single nearly four decades ago. Madonna, who turned 63 on Monday, is the latest artiste...
Celebritiesthemusicnetwork.com

Madonna returning to spotlight with doco, Warner Music catalogue deal

Madonna is about to return to the spotlight with a new documentary, and a multi-year reissues campaign of her albums after re-signing with Warner Music Group. Her Madame X documentary makes its Australian debut on October 8 on Paramount+. Directed by Ricardo Gomes, it features footage from her 2019/2020 world...
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Madonna returning to Warner Music ++ Italians Do It Better release tribute compilation

Today is Madonna's 63 birthday, and to celebrate, she has announced she's returning to Warner Music after 10 years with Interscope as part of a 360 deal with Live Nation. The new deal will include her three Interscope albums moving to Warner Music in 2025, and reissue campaigns for her classic albums. Her debut single, "Everybody," will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022.
MusicBillboard

Madonna's New Warner Music Group Deal: What Could It Mean?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we're hashing out the big questions: Is new music on the way? Could we hear any songs that have been locked in the Madonna vault? Could this spell a new collaboration (or two) with Warner's current pop princess Dua Lipa? Katie & Madonna superfan Keith break it all down on the brand-new episode below:
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Madonna Announces Reissue Campaign

Madonna has announced a campaign to reissue several of her landmark albums in deluxe editions, the result of a new publishing deal with Warner Music Group. The series will partially commemorate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s debut singles, 1982’s “Everybody” and “Burning Up.”. Also today—Madonna’s birthday—the label Italians Do It...
MusicStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Warner Music Group Corp. For: Aug 16

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. the Subsidiary Guarantors from time to time party to the Indenture. and. WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION. as Trustee. FIFTH SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE. DATED AS OF AUGUST 16, 2021. to the. INDENTURE. DATED...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33. Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the...
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

It’s Madonna‘s Birth-Week—Let the Music Play

——— Every year on August 16th, the queers, the girls, and the allies unite to mark the birth of one Madonna Louise Ciccone. 2021 has been a standout year for Madame X, whose much-discussed Pride celebration in New York City—you just had to be there—pushed her decades-long commitment to allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community still further (she also schooled a certain rapper who posted vicious comments about victims of HIV/AIDS). This week, M announced that she was celebrating the 40th anniversary of her 1982 recording debut by inking a new deal with Warner Music, her original label. The agreement includes the reissue of a number of albums and compilations—still undisclosed— all curated by the Material Girl herself.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Issues Him A $1.5 Million Challenge

DJ Akademiks is taking over the podcast game, enjoying the #2 podcast in the country following the release of Off The Record with 6ix9ine and Wack 100. The premiere episode of the show has been extremely popular, and it's kicked off some controversy off the back of it. The next episode is shaping up to be just as wild too, with the first preview being released today, featuring 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
Moviesc21media.net

Warner Music Entertainment, Lightbox agree multi-project film, TV partnership

Warner Music Entertainment, the film and television division of Warner Music Group (WMG), and London- and LA-based prodco Lightbox are teaming up to coproduce, co-develop and co-finance non-fiction film and TV projects. The deal will give Lightbox, founded by cousins Simon Chinn (Searching For Sugar Man, Man on Wire, Tina)...
Technologydecodedmagazine.com

BeatConnect announces partnership with MUTEK

BeatConnect announce their partnership with electronic music and digital arts festival MUTEK. The two organizations share roots in Montreal, and are united in their effort to advance digital culture, break down creative barriers, and foster innovation among artists and producers. This year’s edition of MUTEK runs from August 24–September 5.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Seether To Release Career-Spanning ‘Vicennial – 2 Decades Of Seether’ Compilation In October

’s upcoming album, Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether, tells the remarkable story of the South African quartet’s career and chart-topping success. The 20 songs on this compilation have amassed 16 #1 chart positions and all are Top 5 multi-format radio hits. This collection is an audio summary of the first 20 years of Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artists, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence. The album, due for release on October 15th via Craft Recordings, was carefully curated by frontman Shaun Morgan and highlights tracks from his band’s eight full-length albums—including early breakthrough singles “Broken” and “Fine Again”; the recent #1 on both the Rock and Active Rock charts, “Dangerous”; as well as their fan favorite cover of Wham’s “Careless Whisper.” Known for their dedication to their fans, Seether selected fan submitted artwork for the album cover.

