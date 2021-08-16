Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bayer's SCOTUS Petition Aims to Reel In Future Roundup Lawsuits Against Monsanto

By Amanda Bronstad
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer AG filed its anticipated petition before the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of obtaining a ruling that could cap future lawsuits over its pesticide Roundup. Monday’s petition, filed by former U.S. Solicitor General Seth Waxman, co-chairman of the appellate and Supreme Court litigation practice at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, is a key part of Bayer’s strategy to resolving thousands of claims over Roundup, which remains on store shelves without warning on the product label that the pesticide could cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

