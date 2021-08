Corey Maksiak: The New Jersey Devils only have Janne Kuokkanen to sign as far as restricted free agents. After that, there is one more near minimum depth player to sign. That gives New Jersey around $12 million of cap space still. This leaves them plenty of room to make at least one more significant move maybe even two. There is more and more of a sense that the Devils are still looking at a goal-scoring forward. That forward would appear to require power-play proficiency.