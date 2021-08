Jimmy Butler is one of the most prominent players in the league, and for good reason. Jimmy Butler took his team to the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season, but fell short of the championship, losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 6 games. While the Miami Heat were eliminated in the first round this season, they have acquired Kyle Lowry in free agency, and they look like they're gearing up to make a run at the title.