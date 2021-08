U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan. “The Senate was briefed this morning amid the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan," said Sen. Deb Fischer. "Thousands of lives are in imminent danger and our servicemen and women in Kabul are working hard under extremely dangerous conditions to evacuate U.S. citizens and our partners. Given that the Commander-in-chief chose not to act to slow the Taliban’s advances this past week, it is disgraceful that the Administration was not better prepared for this eventuality.”