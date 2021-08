I hope everyone has gotten their yards mowed. I have had to sneak mowing in between rain showers, and the yard still looks like a cut hay field. It has been one soggy summer. I suppose it will come as no shock to anyone that Covid is back in force. We went back into the Red on Monday after being the only county in Eastern Kentucky for about a week that stayed orange. I remember last year, Lee went from being in the last two where Covid was detected to becoming the most infected county based on incidence rate in the nation, in a matter of weeks. It was a scary time.