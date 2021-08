EDINBURG, TX – The following is a statement released by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez reacting to news of Governor Greg Abbott testing positive for COVID-19: “I ask all residents of Hidalgo County and Texas to pray for Governor Abbott’s quick recovery from COVID-19. As someone who tested positive for the virus last year, I know firsthand how scary news of a positive test can be. I trust that because he is fully vaccinated that he will fare well, but I do wish him a speedy recovery.”