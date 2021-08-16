TRADE AND EXCHANGE, BUY AND SELL CRYPTO WITH BINARYX

Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. has announced it has launched in Japan. The exchange, which boasts to be one of the most trusted places to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the U.S. has revealed that it will aim to replicate those standards in Japan. Hence, it also revealed its partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) — one of the largest banks in Japan serving 40 million Japanese customers.