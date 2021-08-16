Scarlett Johansson Joins Wes Anderson's Next Movie

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Idris Elba is Knuckles: One of the most distinct voices in Hollywood today will be heard in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie. English actor Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad) has joined the cast of the video game adaptation, a follow-up to the hit 2020 original, personally confirming on social media that he will vocally perform the part of Knuckles the Echidna in the sequel. No stranger to voicing animal characters, he previously played an African buffalo, a sea lion and a Bengal tiger in the respective Disney features Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book. Due in theaters in April 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings back Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as over-the-tope villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprising their live-action human roles as Tom and Maddie.