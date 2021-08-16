Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scarlett Johansson Joins Wes Anderson's Next Movie

By Brent Lang
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson has found her follow-up to the lawsuit against Disney that recently sent Hollywood spinning. The Oscar-nominated star of “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” has joined the A-list cast of Wes Anderson’s latest project, sure to be another impeccably directed and intensely realized foray into auteur-ism. She joins an ensemble that already boasts previous Anderson veterans Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray, as well as newbies to the director’s world, such as Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. Johansson previously collaborated with the “Rushmore” filmmaker on his stop-motion feature “Isle of Dogs,” but this is her first time appearing in one of his live-action efforts. The film is still untitled.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Jojo
Person
Adrien Brody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety Disney#Disney Plus#Caa#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.  The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer. Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Colin Jost confirms Page Six scoop about Scarlett Johansson pregnancy

Colin Jost has confirmed Page Six’s story that his wife, Scarlett Johansson, is expecting their first child — and said he can’t wait to become a dad. While performing at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Jost said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to a source in the audience.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Our favorite Owen Wilson roles

Since breaking onto the scene in the mid-1990s, Owen Wilson has built himself up into one of the biggest film stars over the last 25 years. Versatile, whether taking his shot at a comedy or drama, Wilson usually delivers. He's even fared well in the world of television. Here are...
Celebritiesallears.net

Scarlett Johansson Lands First Role Post Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has been in the news quite a bit lately. While her future with Disney is uncertain at the moment, Johansson’s career continues to flourish, with the Oscar-nominated actress landing a new role. Variety reported that Scarlett Johansson was just cast in Wes Anderson’s newest film alongside an A-list...
Moviescelebritypage.com

All-Star Cast Announced for New Wes Anderson Film

The French Dispatch isn't even in theaters yet but director Wes Anderson is already moving on to his next project. Today, it was announced that some of the biggest names in film are joining its cast. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Hope Davis (Captain America: Civil War, Succession), Jeffrey Wright (The...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Margot Robbie joins all-star cast of new Wes Anderson movie

Margot Robbie is the latest A-lister to join the cast of Wes Anderson's next movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She joins Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. The – currently untitled – movie is set to start filming in Chinchón, a small town south of the...
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody Will Appear In Wes Anderson's Next Movie

Though Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, The French Dispatch, will not be released until October, the director is already onto his next project. Anderson, a filmmaker whose work, which includes films like Moonrise Kingdom and The Royal Tenenbaums, is synonymous with the word "twee," is assembling the cast for his eleventh feature film. While many details from the film are being kept strictly under wraps, a few tidbits are starting to leak out.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Emma Stone Reportedly Considering Suing Disney Over Cruella

Scarlett Johansson’s bold decision to sue Disney for breach of contract after Black Widow was awarded a hybrid release on Disney Plus Premier Access without her contract being altered is looking like it might be the catalyst for all-out war between Hollywood’s A-list talent and the studios responsible for shuffling their movies onto streaming day-and-date.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Margot Robbie Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Directorial Venture

Hollywood star Margot Robbie is the latest celebrity to join the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson’s next film. As per The Hollywood Reporter, plot details regarding the movie are being kept under tight wraps. Also unclear is the exact nature of the role, although sources told the outlet it is supporting in nature.Robbie has joined the previously announced cast members including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. Margot Robbie Birthday Special: From Harley Quinn to Sharon Tate, 5 Best Characters of The Suicide Squad Actress.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Idris Elba Joins ‘Sonic’ Sequel, Margot Robbie to Work With Wes Anderson and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Idris Elba is Knuckles: One of the most distinct voices in Hollywood today will be heard in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie. English actor Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad) has joined the cast of the video game adaptation, a follow-up to the hit 2020 original, personally confirming on social media that he will vocally perform the part of Knuckles the Echidna in the sequel. No stranger to voicing animal characters, he previously played an African buffalo, a sea lion and a Bengal tiger in the respective Disney features Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book. Due in theaters in April 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings back Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as over-the-tope villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprising their live-action human roles as Tom and Maddie.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Casting : Cranston, Davis, Wright, Schreiber, Sandler, Aniston, Wahlberg

The already-packed cast of Wes Anderson’s next has added Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber to the line-up. The untitled project, currently shooting in Spain, features Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Scarlett Johansson. [More…]. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler and Jennifer...
Moviessacramentosun.com

Wes Anderson's next film adds new cast members

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): Actors Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman are the latest celebrities to join the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson's next film. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project began production this week in Spain with many of Anderson's regular actors back for the proceedings, including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman Join Wes Anderson’s Next Film (Exclusive)

Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman are the latest actors to board Wes Anderson’s newest movie. The untitled project began production this week in Spain with many of Anderson’s regular actors back for the proceedings, including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. New to the Anderson repertoire are Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps but sources have indicated that the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson films that are ensemble in nature. Shooting is expected to wrap in late September. Schwartzman’s involvement should not come as...
MoviesConnecticut Post

What Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Legal Battle Means for the Future of Hollywood

Two key dates stand out in the slender 19-page legal filing that sent Hollywood reeling late last month as Scarlett Johansson declared war on the Walt Disney Co. One is May 9, 2017, the day that a crucial amendment was added to Johansson’s contract to play the character of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie franchise that has been incredibly profitable for Disney. The other is Aug. 8, 2017, the day Disney raised the curtain on its plan to launch the subscription streaming platform that became Disney Plus.
Celebritieskshb.com

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Welcome Their First Child Together

Comedian Colin Jost is known for making people laugh. Last weekend, the “Saturday Night Live” star got on stage for his first stand-up comedy show in about 400 days and shared some news with the crowd that was no joking matter but still made everyone happy. He announced that he and Scarlett Johansson, his wife, are expecting their first child together!

Comments / 0

Community Policy