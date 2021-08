49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL last season, is on track to play Week 1 at Detroit. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) As Shanahan said, “That's been the plan all along.” For both IDP fantasy managers and the 49ers the plan was always to have Bosa back to start the season. Apparently he’s had no set backs, and is doing great. It was a good sign when he avoided the PUP list to start camp. The former NFC Pro Bowler started just two games last season before tearing his ACL, he will look to bounce back in 2021.