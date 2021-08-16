Cancel
Philip Ettinger, Daniel Diemer Starring in 'Little Brother' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Yuma
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Ettinger and Daniel Diemer will star in “Little Brother,” a new indie dramedy that is heading into production. The debut feature film is from Korean-American writer and director, Sheridan O’Donnell. “Little Brother” follows Jake, played by Diemer, as he drives his older brother Pete, played by Ettinger, home for...

