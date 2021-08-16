Seven injured as car collides with pedestrians in England school car park

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Six children and an adult were taken to hospital with injuries after a car collided with pedestrians in a school car park in southern England on Monday evening, the Sussex Police said.

At least one person was reported to have been pinned under a Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Model 3 in a car park of Ardingly College, the Telegraph, first to report about the incident, said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the detail.

The police said officers responded to reports of a collision involving a blue Tesla car and pedestrians in College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30 pm (local time) on Monday.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman who was in the car at the time of the collision, was uninjured, according to the police.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. read more

